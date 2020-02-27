Delhi riots: Police release details of 37 dead; 21 succumbed to gunshot wounds, youngest victim is 17 and oldest 70

The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the recent riots in the northeastern part of the city, a day after the violence subsided. Among those who lost their lives is one police official, while the other 36 are civilians.

The majority of the victims (21) died of gunshot wounds, four each of "stabbing injuries" and "assault", three due to "assault with burns" while the cause of death was not known for four people.

Of the deceased, 15 were Muslims and 10 were Hindus, while the religious identities of the others is not clear.

The youngest victim, Aman, was 17, while two 70-year-olds were the oldest victims. Twenty-nine of the deceased were male, one female, while the gender of the others was not known.

Thirty-four of the victims were declared dead at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, while the rest were declared dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar said, "Over 215 riot victims have been brought to our hospital and treated since 24 February. However, at present only 51 patients are admitted. The condition of almost all patients are stable except one."

The following is a list of riot victims who have been named till now —

Ratan Lal (head constable posted at ACP Office, Gokulpuri) Mubarik Mohd Muddashir (Age-30) Mohd Furkan (Age-30) Deepak (Age-34) Istyak Khan (Age-24) Virbhan Vinod (Age-45) Ankit Sharma (Age-26) Dilbar Shan Mohd (Age-35) Pravesh (Age-48) Zakir (Age-24) Rahul Thakur (Age-23) Rahul Solanki (Age-26) Mehtab (Age-22) Ashfaq (Age-22) Shahid (Age-25) Aman (Age-17) Maruf (Age-32) Salman Faizan (Age-24) Alok Tiwari (Age-32) Irfan (Age-25) Babbu (Age-32)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.