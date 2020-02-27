You are here:
Delhi riots: Police release details of 37 dead; 21 succumbed to gunshot wounds, youngest victim is 17 and oldest 70

India FP Staff Feb 27, 2020 21:57:09 IST

  • The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the recent riots in the north-eastern part of the city.

  • Among those who lost their lives is one police official, while the other 36 are civilians.

  • The youngest victim, Aman, was 17 years old, while two 70-year-olds were the oldest victims of the violence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the recent riots in the northeastern part of the city, a day after the violence subsided. Among those who lost their lives is one police official, while the other 36 are civilians.

The majority of the victims (21) died of gunshot wounds, four each of "stabbing injuries" and "assault", three due to "assault with burns" while the cause of death was not known for four people.

Of the deceased, 15 were Muslims and 10 were Hindus, while the religious identities of the others is not clear.

A woman stands near charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters in Delhi. PTI

The youngest victim, Aman, was 17, while two 70-year-olds were the oldest victims. Twenty-nine of the deceased were male, one female, while the gender of the others was not known.

Thirty-four of the victims were declared dead at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, while the rest were declared dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar said, "Over 215 riot victims have been brought to our hospital and treated since 24 February. However, at present only 51 patients are admitted. The condition of almost all patients are stable except one."

The following is a list of riot victims who have been named till now —

  1. Ratan Lal (head constable posted at ACP Office, Gokulpuri)
  2. Mubarik
  3. Mohd Muddashir (Age-30)
  4. Mohd Furkan (Age-30)
  5. Deepak (Age-34)
  6. Istyak Khan (Age-24)
  7. Virbhan
  8. Vinod (Age-45)
  9.  Ankit Sharma (Age-26)
  10. Dilbar
  11. Shan Mohd (Age-35)
  12. Pravesh (Age-48)
  13. Zakir (Age-24)
  14. Rahul Thakur (Age-23)
  15. Rahul Solanki (Age-26)
  16. Mehtab (Age-22)
  17. Ashfaq (Age-22)
  18. Shahid (Age-25)
  19. Aman (Age-17)
  20. Maruf (Age-32)
  21. Salman
  22. Faizan (Age-24)
  23. Alok Tiwari (Age-32)
  24. Irfan (Age-25)
  25. Babbu (Age-32)

 

 

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 21:57:09 IST

