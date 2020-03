Delhi riots: Police arrest five more in Ankit Sharma murder case; IB staffer was killed during last month's communal violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.

Police said they identified the accused through CCTV footage and information provided by eyewitness and local informers.

Earlier on Thursday, a man identified as Salman, a resident of Nand Nagri, was arrested in connection with the murder case.

Police have made portraits of two more suspects and identified four-five more men who are currently on the run. Efforts are being made to arrest them, they said.

Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.

Police said they are also interrogating Tahir Hussain in connection with Sharma's murder case.

"We have received 1,330 CCTV footage of last month's northeast Delhi violence. We are investigating the cases from all angles and the police personnel are analysing the footage. Around 150 weapons have also been recovered which were used during the violence," a senior police officer said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.