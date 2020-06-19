You are here:
Delhi riots cases: Crime branch to file two chargesheets in connection with violence in northeast district of National Capital

India Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2020 16:40:15 IST

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said.

Representational image. ANI

Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Court against 41 foreigners who attended the event in South Delhi in March, they said.

The remaining chargesheets will be filed at a special court in Karkardooma in connection with the violence in North East Delhi in February.

In both the chargesheets, the cases were filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain at the Khajuri Khas police station, a senior police officer said.

