Delhi rape survivor files case against parents for 'accepting' Rs 5 lakh from accused to change her statement in court

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl has alleged that her parents tried to coax her into changing her statement in court after taking money from two men accused of raping her in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The survivor approached police on 10 April with help from her neighbours, following which a case was registered. Her mother was arrested, but her father is on the run.

She alleged that her parents forced her to change statement in court after taking Rs 5 lakh from the accused, police said.

She claimed that when she refused to listen to her parents, they beat her.

The girl had gone missing in August last year after which her parents had filed a police complaint. She returned after a week and told police that she had been held captive by two men who raped her.

The two men were arrested.