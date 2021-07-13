India

Delhi Rains trends on Twitter: Social media users share memes as downpour brings relief from heat wave

Several funny memes were based on the fact that the rains have arrived in Delhi after a long delay, with many memes based on Bollywood movies

FP Trending July 13, 2021 12:45:18 IST
File image of flooding during rains in Delhi. ANI

As heavy rains splashed the streets of Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, 13 July, memes and reactions started pouring on Twitter.

The much-awaited Delhi rains come after a crushing heat wave and have invited rib-tickling jokes about the delayed rainfall and the condition of the city after rains.

Other users from the city shared pictures of the downpour, even as many parts reported flooding after the rains.

Residents also complained of traffic jams right after the rains, with some tweeting about the bus stuck under Minto Bridge, which is considered to be a "sign of rains in Delhi".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that 2.5 cm rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory in Delhi between 7 am and 8.30 am today. IMD has said that the failure to predict monsoons correctly is “rare and uncommon".

According to IMD’s senior scientist K Jenamani, they are going to study why monsoons were delayed in Delhi although the conditions were favourable.

