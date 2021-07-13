Several funny memes were based on the fact that the rains have arrived in Delhi after a long delay, with many memes based on Bollywood movies

As heavy rains splashed the streets of Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, 13 July, memes and reactions started pouring on Twitter.

The much-awaited Delhi rains come after a crushing heat wave and have invited rib-tickling jokes about the delayed rainfall and the condition of the city after rains.

Several funny memes were based on the fact that the rains have arrived in Delhi after a long delay, with many memes based on Bollywood movies.

As soon as the rain starts in Delhi, Twitter-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/n7H8wyNwmH — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 13, 2021

When it finally rains after scorching heatwave.

Le delhites: pic.twitter.com/dBww7xSqGc — ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) July 13, 2021

After hot sunny day, when it rains... People: pic.twitter.com/T52XmH4reP — Suraj Kr Sharma (@mesuraj7) July 13, 2021

Other users from the city shared pictures of the downpour, even as many parts reported flooding after the rains.

Residents also complained of traffic jams right after the rains, with some tweeting about the bus stuck under Minto Bridge, which is considered to be a "sign of rains in Delhi".

#DelhiRains@dtptraffic Thank you for such a lovely morning full of traffic jammm pic.twitter.com/PRzyTNhJtO — Vineet Gambhir (@gambhir_vineet) July 13, 2021

Has anyone seen the DTC bus half drowned in Minto Bridge ? If not, then monsoon hasn’t arrived in delhi. That’s the heavenly sign since ages. #DelhiRains — Varun Jamwal 🇮🇳 (@VarunjamwalBJP) July 13, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that 2.5 cm rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory in Delhi between 7 am and 8.30 am today. IMD has said that the failure to predict monsoons correctly is “rare and uncommon".

According to IMD’s senior scientist K Jenamani, they are going to study why monsoons were delayed in Delhi although the conditions were favourable.