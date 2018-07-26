Delhi rains latest updates: A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caved in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired. The city recorded 208.4 millimetres of rainfall so far.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning bringing respite from the humid conditions but causing waterlogging in various parts of the city. Weather officials predicted more spells of rain throughout the day. Till 8.30 am, the city recorded 4.6 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 93 percent.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. It was heavily clouded in the morning and it started raining at around 7 am.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. There may be spells of light to moderate rain in most parts of the city," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

On Wednesday also the city had received heavy showers. The maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official. The city received intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

The humidity oscillated between 88 and 56 percent. The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for Thursday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

