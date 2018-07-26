Delhi rains latest updates: A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caved in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired. The city recorded 208.4 millimetres of rainfall so far.
Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning bringing respite from the humid conditions but causing waterlogging in various parts of the city. Weather officials predicted more spells of rain throughout the day. Till 8.30 am, the city recorded 4.6 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 93 percent.
The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. It was heavily clouded in the morning and it started raining at around 7 am.
"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. There may be spells of light to moderate rain in most parts of the city," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
On Wednesday also the city had received heavy showers. The maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official. The city received intermittent rainfall throughout the day.
The humidity oscillated between 88 and 56 percent. The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for Thursday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 12:37 PM
Highlights
Traffic snarls along Noida Expressway
Image courtesy: Firstpost/ Nitish Rampal
Traffic is affected due to heavy rain in parts of Delhi, says police
Newly constructed Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road in Ghaziabad is heavily waterlogged
Delhi Police issues warning to commuters for waterlogged areas
Faridabad road traffic is better even though overcast skies spell more rain
Road caves in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area
A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caves in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired. The city recorded 208.4 millimetres of rainfall so far.
Few commuters choose to walk after being stuck in the track for almost an hour
One of the biggest issues commuters are facing is the availability of public transports. Some of the commuters chose to get down from the cars and other modes of transports to walk after being stuck for long on these roads.
All roads connecting the Botanical Garden metro station waterlogged
All roads towards Botanical Garden metro station, one of the busiest stations on the arterial Blue line of the Delhi metro, are waterlogged.
Video courtesy: Firstpost/ Nitish Rampal
Glimpses from waterlogged Mayur Vihar Phase - II area
Severe waterlogging reported in various areas of Ghaziabad
Standstill traffic on Noida Expressway due to incessant rains
Heavy showers caused traffic jams and delays of up to 40 minutes on a 3-kilometre stretch connecting the Noida expressway to Delhi-DND. (Image courtesy: Firstpost/Nitish Rampal)
Waterlogging in Sector 18 of Noida
Visuals from the Parliament ahead of the seventh day of Monsoon Session
Traffic congestion caused due to heavy showers at NH-24
Image courtesy: Firstpost/ Sanjay Singh
Waterlogging near Mahamaya flyover in Noida might get worse by office time
Image courtesy: Ravishankar Singh
12:37 (IST)
Traffic snarls along Noida Expressway
Image courtesy: Firstpost/ Nitish Rampal
12:18 (IST)
12:06 (IST)
Traffic is affected due to heavy rain in parts of Delhi, says police
11:52 (IST)
Newly constructed Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road in Ghaziabad is heavily waterlogged
11:40 (IST)
Delhi Police issues warning to commuters for waterlogged areas
11:38 (IST)
Faridabad road traffic is better even though overcast skies spell more rain
11:17 (IST)
Road caves in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area
A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caves in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired. The city recorded 208.4 millimetres of rainfall so far.
11:16 (IST)
Few commuters choose to walk after being stuck in the track for almost an hour
One of the biggest issues commuters are facing is the availability of public transports. Some of the commuters chose to get down from the cars and other modes of transports to walk after being stuck for long on these roads.
11:07 (IST)
All roads connecting the Botanical Garden metro station waterlogged
All roads towards Botanical Garden metro station, one of the busiest stations on the arterial Blue line of the Delhi metro, are waterlogged.
Video courtesy: Firstpost/ Nitish Rampal
11:00 (IST)
Glimpses from waterlogged Mayur Vihar Phase - II area
10:57 (IST)
Severe waterlogging reported in various areas of Ghaziabad
10:56 (IST)
Standstill traffic on Noida Expressway due to incessant rains
Heavy showers caused traffic jams and delays of up to 40 minutes on a 3-kilometre stretch connecting the Noida expressway to Delhi-DND. (Image courtesy: Firstpost/Nitish Rampal)
10:54 (IST)
Waterlogging in Sector 18 of Noida
10:48 (IST)
Visuals from the Parliament ahead of the seventh day of Monsoon Session
10:44 (IST)
Traffic congestion caused due to heavy showers at NH-24
Image courtesy: Firstpost/ Sanjay Singh
10:43 (IST)
Waterlogging near Mahamaya flyover in Noida might get worse by office time
Image courtesy: Ravishankar Singh