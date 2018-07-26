You are here:
Delhi rains LIVE updates: Road caves in at Ghaziabad as parts of NCR witness heavy showers, waterlogging

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 12:37:15 IST
  • 12:37 (IST)

    Traffic snarls along Noida Expressway

    Image courtesy: Firstpost/ Nitish Rampal

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Minimum temperature in Delhi is 26 degree Celsius
     
    Heavy rains lashed the capital overnight, contributing to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places in the city on Thursday. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 26 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level was 93 percent," a MeT official said. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 millimetres rainfall till 8.30 am, while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 millimetres. The Lodhi Road observatory received 5.3 millimetres rainfall and the ridge area recorded 8.8 millimetres rainfall. - PTI

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Traffic is affected due to heavy rain in parts of Delhi, says police

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Newly constructed Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road in Ghaziabad is heavily waterlogged 

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Delhi Police issues warning to commuters for waterlogged areas

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Faridabad road traffic is better even though overcast skies spell more rain

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Road caves in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area

    A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caves in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired. The city recorded 208.4 millimetres of rainfall so far.

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Few commuters choose to walk after being stuck in the track for almost an hour

    One of the biggest issues commuters are facing is the availability of public transports. Some of the commuters chose to get down from the cars and other modes of transports to walk after being stuck for long on these roads. 

  • 11:07 (IST)

    All roads connecting the Botanical Garden metro station waterlogged

    All roads towards Botanical Garden metro station, one of the busiest stations on the arterial Blue line of the Delhi metro, are waterlogged.

    Video courtesy: Firstpost/ Nitish Rampal

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Glimpses from waterlogged Mayur Vihar Phase - II area

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Severe waterlogging reported in various areas of Ghaziabad

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Standstill traffic on Noida Expressway due to incessant rains

    Heavy showers caused traffic jams and delays of up to 40 minutes on a 3-kilometre stretch connecting the Noida expressway to Delhi-DND. (Image courtesy: Firstpost/Nitish Rampal)

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Waterlogging in Sector 18 of Noida

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Visuals from the Parliament ahead of the seventh day of Monsoon Session

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Traffic congestion caused due to heavy showers at NH-24

    Image courtesy: Firstpost/ Sanjay Singh

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Waterlogging near Mahamaya flyover in Noida might get worse by office time

    Image courtesy: Ravishankar Singh

Delhi rains latest updates: A road in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area caved in causing the entire area to be out of bounds for days as it will take quite some time for the road to be completely repaired. The city recorded 208.4 millimetres of rainfall so far.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning bringing respite from the humid conditions but causing waterlogging in various parts of the city. Weather officials predicted more spells of rain throughout the day. Till 8.30 am, the city recorded 4.6 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 93 percent.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. It was heavily clouded in the morning and it started raining at around 7 am.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. There may be spells of light to moderate rain in most parts of the city," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

On Wednesday also the city had received heavy showers. The maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official. The city received intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

The humidity oscillated between 88 and 56 percent. The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for Thursday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 12:37 PM

