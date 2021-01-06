Delhi rains continue for fourth consecutive day; IMD predicts more showers, hailstorms today

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 6 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 8:30 am on Wednesday

People living in Delhi woke up to the rumble of thunder and the sound of hailstones hitting rooftops and windows as the city received rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of South Delhi reported a hailstorm around 7:30 am, according to PTI.

The IMD has said more rain and hailstorms are predicted in and around Delhi later as well.

As per the latest update, Hodal, Aurangabad(Haryana), Gr. Noida, Hapur, Modinagar, Meerut, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Jattari, Bulandshahar, Jhangirabad, Sikandarabad, Garhmukteshwar, Gulothi, Siyana, Deeg, Mathura, Khurja(U.P.), Nagar (Rajasthan) will see loght to moderate rainfall during next 2 hours. Baraut and its adjoining areas wil see hail precipitation as well.

Bulandshahar, Jhangirabad, Sikandarabad, Garhmukteshwar, Gulothi, Siyana, Deeg, Mathura, Khurja(U.P.), Nagar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. Hail precipitation would occur over and adjoining areas of Baraut during next one hour. pic.twitter.com/z9XRIAE77V — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 6, 2021

Visuals from Central Delhi showed dark skies and heavy rainfall.

Delhi witnessed dark skies and heavy rainfall today; Visuals from central Delhi pic.twitter.com/PGCOMI3SGg — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 6 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar gauged 4.2 mm and 10.4 mm, 5.1 mm and 8.4 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, as a result of the cloud cover over the city.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downwards, warming the ground.

The rains, under the influence of a strong western disturbance, come on the back of a "severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to New Year.

With inputs from PTI