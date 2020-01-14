You are here:
Delhi Police to question two suspects in JNU violence case today; forensic officials to collect evidence from university campus

India Press Trust of India Jan 14, 2020 14:01:55 IST

  • Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is probing the JNU violence case, will question on Tuesday two suspects and some who were injured in the attack by a masked mob

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is probing the JNU violence case, on Tuesday will question two suspects and some who were injured in the attack by a masked mob on 5 January, officials said.

Delhi Police gives details on the 5 January violence in JNU. ANI

Police will also question those who made calls to police control rooms on the day of the violence, they said. Sucheta Taluqdar and Priya Ranjan will be questioned along with some people who were injured in the attack, the officials said. Crime branch officers had on Monday questioned three students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in the case.

Ghosh, Talukdar, Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects.

The officials said a Forensic Science Laboratory team (Cyber) will also be visiting the campus to collect evidence.

