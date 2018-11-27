Muslim cleric carrying bullet at Arvind Kejriwal's Janta Darbar seized by Delhi Police

New Delhi: A 39-year-old Muslim cleric has been arrested for carrying a bullet while attending Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Janta Darbar, police said on Tuesday.

"The accused, Imran, along with 12 other imams and maulavis on Monday had visited the Delhi chief minister's Janta Darbar seeking an increase in salary of the Delhi Waqf Board staff," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.

"During frisking, a security officer found a bullet in Imran's wallet. He was handed over to the police," Prasad said.

At his interrogation, Imran revealed that he lives in Seelampur and worked as a caretaker in the Bawli Wali mosque in Karol Bagh.

He told the police he had found the bullet in a donation box three months ago and kept it in his wallet. He intended to throw it away in the Yamuna waters but later forgot.

He has been booked under the Arms Act, the officer said.