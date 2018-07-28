Delhi Police rescues 16 Nepali women from being trafficked to the Middle East; one person arrested

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man involved in Munirka human trafficking case where 16 Nepali women were rescued has been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Naushad, was arrested from Munirka and a car used in commission of crime has been seized, they added. On interrogation, the accused accepted his role in the trafficking network.

In his statement to the police, Naushad said he used to ferry girls between airports, bus stands, railway stations. His main task, besides transportation, was to ensure secrecy of the movement, said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (southwest) Delhi.

The accused has also given leads to the police following which a police team has been sent to Uttar Pradesh to nab the remaining accused persons, he said.

Active cooperation has also been sought from the Nepal Embassy in India in connection with the case, the DCP said. The statements of the victims have been recorded before the magistrate, Arya said.

On 25 July, the Delhi Commission for Women along with Delhi Police had rescued 16 women who were allegedly trafficked from Nepal and to be taken to Middle East from southwest Delhi's Munirka.

The police were informed by the DCW at around 9 pm on 24 July. Subsequently, the police conducted a raid in the area at around 1.30 am on 25 July, following which 16 women were rescued.

The DCW had alleged that these women were promised jobs in Kuwait.

The state woman's panel had alleged that the traffickers had been running the racket in Munirka for the last eight months, and several women had already been sent abroad.