Delhi Police releases photos of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists suspected to be in city, asks citizens to remain vigilant

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a notice about the presence of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in the national capital, and asked people to keep a lookout for them. The notice also included photographs of the two men in dark kurtas and religious headgear.

"Anybody who spots them is requested to call Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474", the advisory read.

As per a report from News18, the Delhi Police said that guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations where foreign students usually stay, are being scanned to trace the two men.

Police have also put up posters of the two suspects across the city, and have circulated their photos on the social media to alert people. The police requested citizens to inform them in case of any sightings, the news agency said.

The advisory comes days after the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative, who was earlier associated with the Peoples Democratic Party, for allegedly killing a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The man, identified as Ansar Ul Haqe, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill the sub-inspector with his girlfriend after finding out that she knew the policeman, officials said. He is a resident of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Haqe was motivated by a local terrorist, Wajid, also a resident of Pulwama. Through him, Haqe came in contact with the terror outfit and was in regular contact with other Hizbul Mujahideen operatives, the officer added.

On 28 October, the bullet-ridden body of 30-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir was found in Chewa Kalan area of Pulwama district, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said. The victim, who was working with the CID department, was returning home in his car when he was allegedly abducted by terrorists and killed, he added.

Mir had been warned about a possible attack on him and even his superiors had told the officer against venturing into his village.

The Delhi Police learnt about the possible hideouts of the accused. However, the accused kept changing his hideouts from Mumbai to Bengaluru and other nearby areas, he added.

On 20 November, police received information that Haqe would come to Delhi Airport from Bengaluru and will head to Srinagar. Accordingly, a trap was laid at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and in the early morning on Tuesday, the accused was nabbed at T3 terminal of IGI Airport, the senior police officer said.

With inputs from PTI