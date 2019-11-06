Associate Partner

Delhi Police protest: Traffic at ITO intersection affected for hours as carriageway towards Laxmi Nagar remains closed

India Press Trust of India Nov 06, 2019 10:07:54 IST

New Delhi: Traffic was affected for hours at the ITO intersection in Delhi on Tuesday after Delhi Police personnel staged a protest, which was sparked by two attacks on their colleagues, outside the police headquarters.

Police gather outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court, in New Delhi.

Traffic was closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar since the agitation lasted for 11 hours.

The protesting police personnel literally blocked a carriageway outside the police headquarters, while the traffic on the other side was moving at a snail's pace.

Motorists were advised to use the roads going towards Delhi Gate and Raj Ghat due to the road blockade outside the police headquarters — a major route to go to east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Several motorists took hours to reach their destinations.

At around 8.45 pm, the traffic movement was opened in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar, the traffic police informed in a tweet.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 10:07:54 IST

