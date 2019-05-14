Sponsored by

Delhi Police nabs absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Abdul Majeed Baba from Srinagar

India Press Trust of India May 14, 2019 10:52:27 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested an alleged terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.

File image of Delhi police. Reuters

The accused has been identified as Abdul Majeed Baba, a resident of Magrepora district of Sopore, they said. The arrest was made on Saturday evening from Soura in downtown Srinagar, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

Baba will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Srinagar and brought to Delhi on transit remand, police said.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 10:52:27 IST

