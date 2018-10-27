Delhi Police holds peace meeting in area where eight-year-old madrasa student died in a scuffle

New Delhi: A day after an eight-year-old madrasa student died during a scuffle between two groups of minor boys in south Delhi, police held a peace meeting in the area to thwart attempts to communalise the situation, police said on Friday.

Police said attempts were being made to communalise the incident by spreading wrong facts and rumours. They denied any communal angle in the incident.

They said it was a scuffle that broke out between two groups of minors over playing on a vacant plot of land in front of madrasa in Malviya Nagar area leading to the death of Azim.

Four juveniles who were allegedly involved in the case were apprehended, they said.

A meeting of Peace (Aman) Committee Members of the area was held and they were briefed about the facts regarding the incident and police staff has been also been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

Police have also cautioned the residents of the area to not pay any heed to any such rumours or fake news and report the matter to them if anything comes to their notice, he said.

On Thursday morning, the victim along with his four other friends was playing on an empty plot adjacent to the madrasa. In the meantime, four local boys, all resident of Valmiki Camp came there and one of them threw a stone over them, he added.

The madrasa students asked the local boys to refrain. However, after some time, the accused boys threw fire cracker towards them and began abusing, the DCP said.

Eventually, when the madrasa students objected, a scuffle broke out between the two groups. One of the students was roughed up and fell down on the ground. He sustained some severe internal injuries, Kumar said.

The students immediately alerted the Maulana of the madrasa about the incident and one of the person named Rajesh, a resident of Valmiki Camp, brought the victim Azim in his lap inside madrasa in an unconscious state.

The injured boy was immediately taken to Malviya Nagar Hospital by the Maulana, where he was declared dead, the senior officer said.

The boy was a native of Mewat in Haryana and was studying in the madrasa since last Eid. Around 70 children, hailing from different places are studying in the madrasa, the officer added.

During investigation, all evidences including CCTV footage were collected and statements of eye witnesses and relevant people recorded, the police officer said.

All the four Juveniles, aged around 10-13, were apprehended after due compliance of legal procedure. Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.