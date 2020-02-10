Delhi Police halts anti-CAA march to Parliament from Jamia Millia Islamia university, lathi-charges protesters

Hundreds of protesters, including residents of Jamia Nagar and students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, faced-off with the Delhi Pollice after they were stopped from marching towards Parliament.

The protesters, including Jamia students and alumni, were led by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC). They were marching towards Parliament to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The university has been at the epicentre of the resistance against the contentious citizenship law.

Police said the protesters did not have permission to march to the Parliament. The police reportedly, lathi-charged the students.

Ahead of the protest, Jamia Millia Islamia chief proctor Waseem Ahmad said, "I request both students and police to deal with the situation in a calm manner. I appeal to students to move back."

Delhi: Jamia Coordination Committee's (JCC) protest march against CAA, NRC, & NPR, from Jamia to Parliament, stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla. pic.twitter.com/McBArSRDOy — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Before the scuffle, there was heavy deployment of security personnel, many in riot gear, in and around the university.

The protesters began their march from Jamia's gate no 7, while the police appealed to them to end their march, PTI reported.

The protesters raised slogans such as "kagaz nahi dikhayenge" (we won't show documents)" and "jab nahi dare hum goron se toh kyun dare hum auron se" (when we did not fear the British, then why should we fear others).

Several women also participated in the protest. Many waved the Tricolour and raised slogans of 'halla bol'. Men formed a human chain on either sides of roads as women walked ahead.

"It has been two months since we are protesting. No one from the government has come to talk to us, so we want to go to talk to them," said Zeba Anhad, a protester in a burqa.

A scuffle ensued when policemen tried to halt protesters, with many jumping over barricades.

The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 to escape religious persecution there. Muslim migrants don't figure on this list.

Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the Centre has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

