Delhi Police files chargesheet against two Kashmiris arrested for hacking Indian websites

India FP Staff Jul 27, 2018 16:57:59 IST

Delhi Police Special Cell filed a chargesheet in a case where two Kashmiris were arrested for allegedly hacking 500 Indian websites and posting "pro-Pakistan" slogans. The two, who claimed to have hacked over 500 Indian websites, have been identified as Shahid Malla (28), and Adil Hussain (20).

CNN-News18 reported that the chargesheet mentions that the accused worked with professional Pakistani hackers, and have been charged under the IT Act and waging war against the country.

The chargesheet also mentions that a document containing intelligence input from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir was recovered on Malla's and Hussain's laptops.

Acting on a specific input, the duo was arrested on the night between 26 and 27 April in raids at two locations in Punjab, according to a report in Outlook.

"As per their online activities and initial findings, the two were part of anti-national hacking group called 'Team Hackers Third Eye', and claimed to have hacked more than 500 Indian websites. They were also involved in educating Kashmiri youth to bypass state-imposed social media ban by use of VPN (virtual private network) during April-May 2017," PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). said.

The duo was found to be "pro-Kashmiri terrorism and pro-Pakistan" as they had made anti-India and seditious posts, the DCP said.

NDTV reported that some laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, Internet dongles, memory devices and other instruments were recovered from their rooms.


