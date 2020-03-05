Delhi Police detains Ghaziabad man for trying to enter Parliament with 3 live rounds in his wallet, released later

New Delhi: A Ghaziabad-based man tried to enter Parliament complex with three live rounds in his pocket on Thursday.

Akhtar Khan, 44, was detained while trying to enter the Parliament premises through gate number 8. Three live rounds (.32 bore) were recovered from his wallet. During frisking the security personnel detected the bullets and immediately handed him over to the police.

Delhi Police sources stated that on further questioning Khan claimed to have forgotten to remove the cartridges from his wallet. After detailed verification, it was revealed that the man was indeed telling the truth and did own a licensed weapon.

Late in the evening, Khan was released by the police.

