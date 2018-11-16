Delhi Police constable shoots himself dead outside state Secretariat, blames in-laws in suicide note

New Delhi: A head constable shot himself dead with his service revolver in the VIP parking lot of the Delhi Secretariat on Friday morning, allegedly owing to domestic discord.

The deceased identified as Sohanveer Singh (35) was posted at Nand Nagar Police Station in Delhi. He was a resident of Bihari Pur village. Singh shot himself at around 5 am this morning while he was on duty. He was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police have also recovered a suicide note from the incident spot. In an official statement, the Delhi Police said, "A PCR call was received at 5:53 am. Head Constable Sohanveer Singh, aged 35 years, committed suicide, on duty at Secretariat, by shooting himself with his service pistol. A suicide note has been recovered, indicating domestic discord as the prima facie reason of the suicide. Further investigation in the matter is underway."

According to police sources, Singh was beaten up by his in-laws some days back in full public view, and some people even made a video of the same. In his suicide note, Singh has mentioned that the family members of his wife are influential people.