You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Police conducts raids in ten locations after 'extremely credible' input on possible terror strike

India Asian News International Oct 03, 2019 12:05:10 IST

  • So far raids were conducted in around nine to ten locations, however, no suspect has been arrested

  • The searches and anti-terror measures are being continued as inputs by the intelligence agency are treated as extremely credible

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police Special Cell is carrying out raids at several locations in the national capital after receiving inputs on a possible terror strike, police said on Thursday.

Delhi Police conducts raids in ten locations after extremely credible input on possible terror strike

Delhi Police logo. ANI

So far raids were conducted in around nine to ten locations, however, no suspect has been arrested, police said.

The searches and anti-terror measures are being continued as inputs by the intelligence agency are treated as extremely credible, sources said.

Further details are awaited.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 12:05:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores