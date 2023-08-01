Delhi police brings back key accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case from Azerbaijan

Delhi police officials investigating the murder case of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday brought key accused Sachin Bishnoi back from Azerbaijan.

Bishnoi, aged 25 and nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country just before the tragic incident that claimed Moose Wala’s life in May last year.

Sachin had claimed in a Facebook post made right after the murder of Sidhu Moose wala that he executed the murder as revenge for the death of “brother Vicky Middukhera.”

Vicky, also known as Vikramjit Singh, was shot on August 7, 2021, in a parking lot in Mohali by the Bambiha gang. Notably, Vicky had supported Lawrence Bishnoi during the students’ union election at DAV College.

Lawrence Bishnoi, seeking vengeance for his cousin’s murder, accused Moose Wala of being involved with the Bambiha gang and being part of the conspiracy.

Sachin, fully aware of the plot to kill Moose Wala, fled the country after arranging the necessary logistics.

According to sources, Sachin had managed to escape to Dubai using a forged passport under the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, with an address in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi.

From Dubai, he then took a flight to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on May 31. It was there that he was detained by authorities.

In August last year, Indian authorities managed to locate and track Sachin down in Baku, initiating legal proceedings to bring him back to face justice. This month, the Union home ministry approved the dispatch of a special cell team to Azerbaijan for his extradition.

Special commissioner HGS Dhaliwal and additional commissioner Pramod Kushwaha are overseeing the operation in Baku, aiming to bring Sachin back as swiftly as possible.

Sachin had fled the country alongside Lawrence’s cousin, Anmol Bishnoi, before the murder took place. While Anmol was first spotted in Kenya, he was recently traced to California.

Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was fatally shot in May 2022 in Moosa village, Mansa district. The post-mortem report revealed that he had sustained 19 gunshot wounds and was brought dead to the hospital, just one day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

The investigation suggests that Sachin, along with Canada-based Goldy Brar, had orchestrated the murder under Lawrence Bishnoi’s orders. Interpol has issued a red-corner notice against Brar in connection with the case.