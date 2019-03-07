Delhi Police books AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal for allegedly raping woman twice in his office

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has booked AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal for allegedly raping a woman.

The case was registered at the Prashant Vihar Police Station in Delhi after the woman lodged a complaint against the Rithala MLA.

According to police officials, an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (threatening) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on 28 February.

The case is being investigated by the Crime Against Women Cell of Delhi Police.

The woman has alleged that in December last year, when she approached the MLA in connection with a pension issue, he raped her. According to the police, the woman has alleged in her complaint that she was again raped at the MLA's office a month later.

Further investigation is underway.

