Delhi Police arrests three people accused of lynching 16-year-old boy on suspicion of being a thief, three absconding

New Delhi: A teenager who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables, was lynched by locals in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur in the early hours of Tuesday, following which three people were arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals. A case has been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station in this regard. Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said.

The boy's family claimed that he was not a thief and there was some other reason behind his lynching. During inquiry, it emerged the incident happened at 3.30 am but the police were informed around 6.30 am.

"Around 6.30 am, a PCR call was received about an incident of theft. It is being inquired why was the call made after three hours," another officer said. The teenage boy belonged to Khagaria district in Bihar and had come here around a fortnight ago, an officer said, adding his mother is a homemaker and stays in Bihar, while his father works as a labourer in Noida.

In July, a 31-year-old suspected thief was beaten to death in north Delhi's Burari.