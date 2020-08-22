Delhi Police arrests suspected Islamic State operative from Ridge Road area, recovers IEDs and pistol
Police said the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was a lone wolf and was planning an attack in the national capital
Delhi Police arrested an alleged operative of the Islamic State from the National Capital’s Ridge Road area on Friday night, according to several media reports.
Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a pistol were recovered from the accused, later identified as Abdul Yusuf Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha told reporters the accused was arrested after six rounds of fire were exchanged along Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. He was taken to the Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony.
Police said the accused was a lone wolf and was planning an attack in the National Capital, adding that his movement was being tracked for the past few months.
“On Friday evening, they learnt that he would be coming to the Ridge area. Acting on this information, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested,” a senior police officer told Indian Express.
While security was ramped up around the Buddha Jayanti Garden in the Ridge Road area, a bomb disposal team of the National Security Guard was deployed to defuse the IEDs, as per the newspaper.
With inputs from agencies
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Delhi HC tells DU to expedite results of final year UG students going abroad for higher studies
Besides expediting results, HC also directed DU to create an e-mail ID so that students' required documents can be sent directly to the concerned foreign varsity
ED raids Tablighi Jamaat trusts across cities in connection with PMLA case against Maulana Saad, others
The agency had filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat office bearers and other associates after taking over a Delhi Police complaint over violating social distancing norms in March 2020
Independence Day 2020: Police asks invitees for Red Fort ceremony to skip event if they had COVID-19 symptoms recently
The police also requested invitees to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the MHA and the Health Ministry at all times during the celebration at the Red Fort