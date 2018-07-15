Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Police arrests senior advocate for allegedly raping female lawyer in his Saket court office

India Press Trust of India Jul 15, 2018 16:00:27 IST

New Delhi: A woman lawyer was allegedly raped by a senior advocate in his chamber in South Delhi's Saket court, police said on Sunday.

The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said.

On the intervening night of 14-15 July, the victim called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, the DCP said. Her statement has been recorded and a medical examination has also been conducted, he said.

The chamber, where the alleged incident took place, has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, Baaniya said.

A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi's Sangam Vihar and later produced before the Saket court, he said.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 16:00 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores