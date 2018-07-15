Delhi Police arrests senior advocate for allegedly raping female lawyer in his Saket court office

New Delhi: A woman lawyer was allegedly raped by a senior advocate in his chamber in South Delhi's Saket court, police said on Sunday.

The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said.

On the intervening night of 14-15 July, the victim called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, the DCP said. Her statement has been recorded and a medical examination has also been conducted, he said.

The chamber, where the alleged incident took place, has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, Baaniya said.

A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi's Sangam Vihar and later produced before the Saket court, he said.