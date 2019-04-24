Delhi Police arrests Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife in connection with his murder; cops quiz domestic helpers

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Apoorva Shukla in connection with the murder of her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of Congress stalwart ND Tiwari. The arrest comes after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday took Apoorva, a maid and a servant to an undisclosed location for interrogation in connection with Shekhar’s death.

A case of murder (Section 302 of Indian Penal Code) was registered on Thursday after the post mortem examination report revealed that Rohit died an “unnatural death” due to “strangulation and smothering.” After the revelations of the post-mortem report, the case was transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for further investigation.

A team of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) had also reached the Defence Colony residence of Rohit and recreated the crime scene and collected evidence in an attempt to unravel the mystery behind the death of veteran Congress leader’s son.

Sources revealed that Rohit's main servant Bhupendra alias Bholu, who is said to be a close aide of the deceased, was quizzed several times by the investigators. “Till now the statement of three servants have been recorded,” said sources. Testimonies of Tiwari’s servants and the CCTV footage in the case revealed that Rohit came to his house on 15 April in an inebriated condition and straight away went to his room and slept. “There were 7 CCTV cameras in the house of which two were not in working condition,” sources said.

Rohit slept during the night of 15 April and was found mysteriously dead at 4 pm next day, but it is shocking to note that no one went to wake him up between the said time span. Rohit had fought a long battle in court to prove that he was the son of the stalwart Congress leader ND Tiwari. The former chief minister had refused to give his blood sample for a DNA test in 2012, but the same was proven two years later.

