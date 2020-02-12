Delhi Police arrests one in connection with firing on AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy; one party worker dead in incident

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the firing on newly elected AAP MLA's convoy in which one party worker got killed. The deceased was identified as AAP volunteer Ashok Mann, and his nephew Harender was injured in the incident, media reports said.

The police have said that although the attack occurred within a few hours of Yadav and his party registering an emphatic win state Assembly polls, the motive behind the crime was not political. The police told ANI, "The accused and the deceased had an old personal dispute. The accused's nephew had received bullet injuries in 2019 after he was shot at. The accused suspected the deceased to be behind the 2019 incident. He had also threatened the deceased 15 days back."

Yadav, the Mehrauli MLA, defeated BJP's Kusum Khatri with a margin of 18,161 votes.

The incident was reported on Tuesday night when AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy was passing through southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village. The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said. The MLA was standing in an open van while Mann and Harender could be seen behind him, NDTV reported.

PTI reported that at least seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy and three people are said to be involved in the attack.

Yadav said there were celebratory fireworks in the area when his car was passing and he initially thought the sound was that of the fireworks. When he realised that his car was shot at, the MLA was moved to another car.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

"Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the AAP said in a tweet.

Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge tweeted: "Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot."

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.