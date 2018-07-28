You are here:
Delhi Police arrests man for shooting woman dead; accused was trying to prove his weapon was real

India Press Trust of India Jul 28, 2018 14:53:23 IST

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Shahdara's Dilshad Garden in Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Sunny was arrested from Timarpur and during interrogation he told the police that he was in intoxicated state at one Usha's residence when Nishti, the victim, had visited her. Sunny was carrying a weapon and Nitshti didn't believe it was real. To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidently shot her in stomach, the police said.

Representational image. Reuters

On Thursday, the police were informed by the Swami Dayanand Hospital authorities that a woman was brought there by a group of three-four people claiming that she was suffering from some health issue.

Subsequently, a medical examination was conducted but the woman died in the hospital. Later, during examination, injury marks were found on her stomach, said a senior police officer.

During investigation, police found that the deceased was known to Usha.

Police said Usha runs a boutique at her residence in Dilshad Garden.

She has been questioned in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to trace the family of the deceased, the police said.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 14:53 PM

