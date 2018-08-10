You are here:
Delhi Police arrests man for raping class two student from NDMC school; accused booked under POCSO Act

Aug 10, 2018

New Delhi: A class two student of a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school in the upscale Gol Market area was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute's premises, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after returning from school on Thursday, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Ram Asre, 37, has been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC, the police said.

He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.


