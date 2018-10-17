Delhi Police arrests man for duping people by promising jobs as anganwadi workers; probe launched into fake job racket

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running a fake job racket and duping people on the pretext of appointing them as anganwadi workers, the police said on Tuesday.

The police identified the arrested accused as Rajesh Kumar Gautam and said he has duped thousands of job seekers on the pretext of giving them anganwadi jobs.

The police had launched the probe into the racket on a complaint by the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The police said the ministry had lodged the complaint on the basis of a video by “Neo World Tech”, advertising a training programme and direct recruitment for the jobs of supervisors, teacher 'sahayika' and workers in anganwadi.

In the video, the speaker had mentioned the website of Child Development Education Organisation for applying for the training programme, the police said, adding the video footage also assured the applicants of getting the job after the training.

The police, during its probe found that the accused was receiving online payments, tracked it to Gautam and arrested him.

Upon investigation, it was found that Gautam has cheated thousands of job seekers on the pretext of providing training and assured job in anganwadis.