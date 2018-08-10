Delhi Police arrests electrician for raping Class 2 student in school; case registered under POCSO Act and IPC

New Delhi: The Delhi police have arrested an electrician of a school run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for allegedly raping a Class 2 student. A case has been registered against the accused him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Ram Asre, had been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC, the police told PTI. Asre allegedly gagged the child, dragged her to a water pump in the school premises and raped her there, NDTV reported.

The incident came to light after the minor's mother found her bleeding after she returned from school on Thursday, according to Zee News. The girl then narrated her ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint with the police.

The six-year-old identified Asre from a line-up, said the NDTV report. "He was arrested from the school on Thursday after the victim identified him," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma was quoted as saying.

Parents of the school's students staged protests outside the school in Gol Market on Friday. "Even women have to register their entry before going inside the school, how did a man enter just like that?" ANI quoted a parent as saying.