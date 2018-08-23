Delhi Police arrests 60-year-old man over charges of raping 5-year-old girl in Delhi's Palam

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 60-year-old neighbour in southwest Delhi's Palam, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a rickshaw-puller, was known to the victim's family, they added.

On 20 August, he had gone out with the minor and her father. The father left the girl with the accused for sometime, which is when he allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning home, following which the family approached the police.

The accused was arrested the same day, the police said.