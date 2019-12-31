Delhi Police arrests 11th person in connection with 15 Dec Jamia violence; accused was previously involved in Arms Act case

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia around a fortnight ago, police said.

The accused, Asad Ansari, was arrested from Kalkaji area, they said. According to police, the man, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was previously involved in a case of Arms Act. He was identified through videography and technical surveillance, they said.

Ansari was found indulging in violence outside the Jamia Millia Islamia and seen pelting stones, a senior police officer said.

So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with violence near Jamia Millia Islamia, he said.

On 15 December, the university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and ten police bikes were damaged.

