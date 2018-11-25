Delhi Police arrest three suspected operatives of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic State; militants were 'planning major attack'

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected operatives of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir terror group. The suspects — arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday — were believed to have been planning a major attack, Times Now reported.

The three have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan, Asif Suhail Nadaf, according to Zee News. Reports said they hail from Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, Budgam and Rainawari districts.

Earlier this week, a high alert was sounded in Delhi after intelligence agencies informed the police that two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants had infiltrated the capital. In an advisory, the police had asked the public to remain alert and inform them about any suspicious activities. They also released photographs of the two operatives.

Four days earlier, the Punjab Police was put on high alert after its Counter Intelligence Wing issued a note, warning them.

In September, the Delhi Police had arrested two alleged members of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir from near the Red Fort. The duo from South Kashmir's Shopian district was identified as Parvez (24) and Jamshid (19).

With inputs from PTI