Delhi Police apprehends 15-year-old boy for alleged link with Instagram group 'bois locker room'; identifies 20 members

India FP Staff May 05, 2020 12:55:48 IST

After lodging an FIR against the members of 'bois locker room', an Instagram group reportedly created to share photos of minor girls and exchange lewd comments, the Delhi Police apprehended a minor boy on 4 May. The 15-year-old, who is from a well-known school in New Delhi, also identified 20 other members who were active on the now-deleted group, reported ANI.

The juvenile's mobile phone was confiscated and is being examined by Delhi Police Cyber Cell personnel. An FIR under Sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act has been filed, DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy told The Indian Express. The cyber crime wing has also sought a response from the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform on which the group was created to allegedly share photographs of underage girls and make sexually-charged comments. Some of the members of the group are also accused of threatening to leak private images of certain accusers, once the allegations came to light.

A series of purported screenshots of conversations held on the Instagram group were posted on social media platforms by at least three women whose photos were shared and discussed on the group without their knowledge. Soon after the screenshots were circulated widely, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to both the Delhi Police and Instagram. The notice stated that the Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, terming the actions of the accused as being illegal and asking for their arrest.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 12:55:48 IST

