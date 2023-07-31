Delhi ordinance bill likely to be tabled today, but may not be discussed in Parliament: Sources

The Centre is likely to table the Delhi ordinance bill today but may not be discussed in Parliament, according to top government sources.

The Union Cabinet had last week given a nod to the bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An ordinance is promulgated by the President on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet when the Parliament is not in session. It is mandatory for the Parliament to adopt a law to replace the ordinance within six weeks of the commencement of the next session.

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on 19 May, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the 11 May top court verdict.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday moved a notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary opposing the introduction of the bill, saying that “it violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution”.

“I give notice of my intention to oppose the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure on the following grounds, as it violated Article 123 and the Bill also violates the principle of federalism which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution,” said the Lok Sabha MP in his notice.

The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the ordinance that will be introduced in the Parliament today is undemocratic.

“This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 2 crore people in Delhi. BJP has understood that they are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi government,” said the AAP MP.

