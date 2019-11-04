Delhi odd-even scheme 2019: As initiative returns amid rising pollution, some Twitter users welcome move, others criticise state govt's 'hypocrisy'

Amidst growing concerns over the hazardous smog that that enveloped Delhi and neighbouring areas, the implementation of the odd-even rule, that was initially started by Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal in 2016, received mixed reactions on Twitter.

The odd-even rule that made a comeback in Delhi from Monday and will continue till 15 November. AAP leaders also took to Twitter to raise awareness around the rule which is aimed at fighting the rising levels of air pollution in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was seen cycling to work after implementation of the odd-even scheme, as he owns an odd-numbered vehicle which cannot ply on roads as per the rules.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, leaves for his office on a bicycle, from his residence in Delhi. #OddEven pic.twitter.com/GO8gNihf11 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Kailash Gahlot, the transport minister of Delhi, took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards those who followed the rules.

Today is the first day of #OddEven. Happy that Delhiites are cooperating and Even number vehicles are seen on the road today. I thank all Delhiites for their cooperation and participation. pic.twitter.com/DO0yZpcUKo — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 4, 2019

Preeti Sharma Menon,the National Executive Member of Aam Aadmi Party, also wrote a message to encourage the citizens to abide by the rule. In her tweet she also called out to BJP's Prakash Javedkar, who is the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to show support for the same.

Delhi Citizens sacrificed their Diwali fireworks, they will make #OddEven a success too. After all it's a question of survival.

It's time @PrakashJavdekar joins the efforts to fight pollution and bans stubble burning. #LetsUniteAgainstPollution be — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 4, 2019

The initiative also received support from residents who posted on Twitter and encouraged the government to make this rule permanent in Delhi. Twitter users posted their reactions to the scheme by using hashtags like #Oddeven and #Oddevendobbara which started to trend very high.

I have seen Not a single car with odd number plate on the roads, today. People are really following and supporting #AAP government initiatives against pollution. #OddEven Also best thing, no traffic on सराय काले खान.. — Kumauni (@tterIndia) November 4, 2019

Dear Delhi....from tomorrow onwards all News channels, anchors, BJP and congress leaders will try to prove Odd Even is a failure Pls give a try and support @ArvindKejriwal in his efforts 50 % less cars, less traffic, less emission, less pollution. Let’s do it #OddEven — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) November 3, 2019

I support #oddevendobara It should be permanent in Delhi

And

Once a week ban on all commercial vehicles as well — Maj Yogesh Dahiya (@dahiyayogesh81) November 4, 2019

#OddEvenDobara I request all the Delhiites to follow this rule and contribute towards fighting with air pollution. Those who are exempted but can manage to follow the rule, It'll be really appreciable if you do so. It's time to show your version of patriotism @ArvindKejriwal — Vrinda Sharma (@The_Lexophile) November 4, 2019

This is something that should be continued round the year. AN entire generation is under threat. Every possible measure should be taken.

Despite of blame game, every authority should collaborate to find the solution asap.#OddEven #oddevendobara https://t.co/EXmDbXVAKl — Sakshi K (@SakshiKharband8) November 4, 2019

However, the move drew flak from parties which condemned the government's decision of bringing back the odd-even scheme. BJP's Vijay Goel tweeted to announce that he will be defying the rule by driving his car on Monday. He even called the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".

I along with @ShyamSJaju will drive my car to ITO to oppose #OddEvenNatak today 4th Nov at 12:00 noon from my residence. — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) November 4, 2019

Manjinder S Sirsa spokesperson of Akali Dal and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Delhi also followed the footsteps of Goel and opposed the scheme by calling it "trouble" for already suffering Delhiites.

#OddEven is nothing but another TROUBLE by @ArvindKejriwal for the already suffering people of Delhi Delhi elected a joker and now paying the price watching Kejriwal’s circus#DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiPollution #KejriwalBhagao pic.twitter.com/b8SHxuLJtM — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi Marlena criticised BJP leader Vijay Goel for driving out in his odd-numbered car and flouting the rule.

"On Diwali: BJP leaders distribute crackers. On stubble burning: BJP Environment Minister keeps cancelling meetings . On Odd-Even: BJP leaders violate rules. It seems very clear that its #BJPAgainstCleanAir," she tweeted.

Apart from the politicians, the decision was also despised by many Twitter users who shared their reactions by calling out government's "hypocrisy" and attempts of "escapism".

Escapism at its best. Or maybe he’s right. You can fool fools over and over and over again. #OddEven https://t.co/XvL3E3iP5e — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile Delhi CM to combat Delhi Pollution, Odd Days: Don't burst Crackers Even Days: Burst Crackers in AAP rallies Hypocrisy thy name is Arvind Kejriwal!#OddEven #OddEvenDobara pic.twitter.com/1s2U4aOFW3 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 4, 2019

Why can't Gurgaon and Noida apply #OddEven like delhi? Aren't they getting affected by Air pollution or Oxygen being dropped there by Yogi and Khattar?? — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) November 4, 2019

I think I can take my ‘Even’ number vehicle out on ‘Odd’ days. The number plate would be hardly visible in this environment @ArvindKejriwal Ji?

Do something CM Sahab! Aap toh ‘Maalik’ ho iss gas chamber ke.#DelhiBachao #DelhiNCRPollution #DelhiAirEmergency #OddEven pic.twitter.com/OlF2d6JWnR — Jayant Singh (@jayant_singhBJP) November 3, 2019

