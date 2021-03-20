India

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 first merit list to be out today; visit edudel.nic.in to check it

The second merit list for admissions to nursery, kinder garden (KG), and Class 1 will be released on 25 March while the admission process will start by 31 March

FP Trending March 20, 2021 17:59:51 IST
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 first merit list to be out today; visit edudel.nic.in to check it

Representational image. Reuters

The schools in Delhi are set to release the first merit list for 2021 admissions for nursery, kinder garden (KG), and Class 1 on Saturday, 20 March, reports said.

Once released, parents can check it by visiting the official websites of the Delhi Education Department and respective schools they have applied to, a report in The Indian Express said.

The online admission process for the 2021-22 academic session began on 18 February, for 1,700 private schools. According to a report in NDTV, on 25 March, the second merit list will be released and the admission process will start by 31 March. Whereas, the classes will begin from 1 April as per schedule.

Along with the name of the selected students, the merit list will also have the points scored by the students out of 100. After checking it, parents will have to submit relevant documents to participate in the admission process.

Steps to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi's education department http://www.edudel.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘admission’ link

Step 3: Log in using the date of birth and registration number

Step 4: After getting redirected to a new page, click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Download the list and take a printout for further references

Updated Date: March 20, 2021 17:59:51 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Delhi HC extends stay on nursery admissions till 2 April
Delhi

Delhi HC extends stay on nursery admissions till 2 April

The Delhi High Court on Friday further extended stay on the nursery admission process and fresh draw of lots in the capital's schools till 2 April.

Nursery admissions in a bind again as SC stays HC order
India

Nursery admissions in a bind again as SC stays HC order

The apex court passed the order on the appeal filed by those parents who had come to Delhi from other places of the country and had sought admission under the inter-state transfer (IST) category

Delhi nursery admissions: SC pushes hearing to Monday
India

Delhi nursery admissions: SC pushes hearing to Monday

The court made it clear that it cannot pass a general order and said relief would be confined to those who are applicants before it.