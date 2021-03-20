Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 first merit list to be out today; visit edudel.nic.in to check it
The second merit list for admissions to nursery, kinder garden (KG), and Class 1 will be released on 25 March while the admission process will start by 31 March
The schools in Delhi are set to release the first merit list for 2021 admissions for nursery, kinder garden (KG), and Class 1 on Saturday, 20 March, reports said.
Once released, parents can check it by visiting the official websites of the Delhi Education Department and respective schools they have applied to, a report in The Indian Express said.
The online admission process for the 2021-22 academic session began on 18 February, for 1,700 private schools. According to a report in NDTV, on 25 March, the second merit list will be released and the admission process will start by 31 March. Whereas, the classes will begin from 1 April as per schedule.
Along with the name of the selected students, the merit list will also have the points scored by the students out of 100. After checking it, parents will have to submit relevant documents to participate in the admission process.
Steps to check merit list
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi's education department http://www.edudel.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the ‘admission’ link
Step 3: Log in using the date of birth and registration number
Step 4: After getting redirected to a new page, click on ‘submit’
Step 5: Download the list and take a printout for further references
