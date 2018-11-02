Delhi-NCR's overall air quality remains 'very poor'; Pitampura, Dhirpur 'severe' even as authorities intensify anti-pollution drive

Pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to fall into the 'very poor' category on Friday as well with areas like Faridabad, Noida and Gurugram reporting AQI at 'severe' levels.

According to the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority for the National Capital Region (EPCA), the overall PM10 level in Delhi on Friday morning was 380 by the latest measure and the PM2.5 level was 214, both of which fall in the 'very poor' category.

Areas like Delhi's Dhirpur, Pitampura, Delhi University and Mathura Road were worst affected with SAFAR reporting 'severe' levels of pollutants on Friday morning, according to SAFAR. Dhirpur showed over 400 AQI for both PM2.5 and PM 10.

AQI levels are considered severe if they fall in the 401-500 range. PM 2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) can be a matter of more serious health concern than PM10. And the PM10 level (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres).

The areas around Delhi are also not faring well either. The air quality in Faridabad and Noida was 'severe'. While Faridabad reported AQI for PM2.5 at 407, in Noida PM10 levels were at 421. The AQI in Ghaziabad was 'very poor'

Even though, the Uttar Pradesh government has already asked the state's western districts, in and around the National Capital Region, to suspend all construction activities till 10 November, the Air Quality Forecast for the next two days states that the air quality will remain 'very poor' in Delhi, with PM10 levels expected to rise to 412 and PM2.4 level to rise to 244.

On Thursday, the average PM2.5 level was recorded at 217 and the PM10 level at 368.

Meanwhile, North and South Delhi municipal corporations on Thursday intensified drives to check pollution level in the city and imposed a total of Rs 30 lakh in penalty for violations. The authorities also issued a ban on construction activities.

Delhi's air quality has severely deteriorated in the past two weeks and is currently oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. The Centre on Thursday said steps taken by states to control stubble burning were "far from satisfactory" as the environment ministers of four states, including Punjab and Haryana, where the practice is rampant, skipped a crucial meet to discuss the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The meeting called by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan ahead of Diwali to discuss the plan for the next 10 days, when the pollution level is expected to spike, witnessed the participation of Delhi's environment minister Imran Hussain apart from officials of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The absence of environment ministers from the crucial meet was questioned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleague, who said neighbouring states should take the issue of air pollution "seriously". Hussain said the Delhi government had been urging the Centre to intervene and give farmers resources so they do not have to depend on stubble burning.

The Delhi government also told the Supreme Court on Thursday that out of 1.10 crore vehicles registered in the national capital, 40 lakh "overage" vehicles — more than 15 years old in case of petrol and over 10 years old for diesel — have been de-registered by the transport department.

The building department has also fined owners of 39 sites for not complying with its directives to check pollution and a fine of Rs 8 lakh was imposed on them. Moreover, a total penalty of Rs 6.60 lakh was also imposed for causing dust pollution, NDMC authorities said. A total of 4,385 vehicles have been prosecuted for plying without valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) during October, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), said.

Along with these measures, North and South Delhi municipal corporations on Thursday intensified drives to check pollution level in the city and imposed a total of Rs 30 lakh in penalty for violations, officials said. "The building department of various zones also inspected areas for construction activities causing dust pollution, and garbage or leaves burning. During this exercise, zonal authorities issued a total of 435 challans worth about Rs 22 lakh for violations," a senior SDMC official said.