Delhi Transport Strike Updates: Protesters force passengers out of cabs, autos as strike turns violent in some parts, say reports

Delhi Transport Strike LATEST Updates: According to reports, the protest turned unruly in some parts of the national capital with transport workers forcing passengers out of cabs and autos. In Akshardham area, a cab was also vandalised for reportedly ferrying passengers despite the strike call.

Rajendra Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Taxi Union slammed the Centre for the hike in fines under the new Motor Vehicle Amendment, saying "Centre needs to cut back on the new fines since most of the taxi drivers are poor and cannot afford it if fined." He also told CNN News18 that with Ola/Uber coming into the market, the taxi drivers are already affected.

He further added, "Bring back the old fines, these new fines need to go!"

Although office-goers faced difficulties in reaching their workplaces on Thursday morning as several private buses, taxis and autorickshaws remained off the roads after a strike called by the UFTA against the new MV Act provisions, services of Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses remained unaffected.



The protest called by the commercial transport operators is likely to cause a huge inconvenience to commuters. Many reports also said that several schools in the Delhi-NCR region will remain shut due to the unavailability of buses on Thursday.

Transport associations in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the steep hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Thirty-four associations of autos, taxis, private school buses, maxi cabs, OLA and Uber cabs, cluster buses under STA, Gramin Seva and large commercial vehicles have called for a strike on Thursday from morning 6 am to 10 pm.

The decision has been taken by the United Front of Transport Associations to highlight issues including hiked penalties, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers.

In a press conference, the Noida Transport United Front also called for a strike on Thursday alongside cab associations, CNG auto associations and bus operators. Around 50,000 transport vehicles are expected to stay off the roads.

"For 19 September all companies have been notified that cab services will be affected. We have listed some demands. The government is not ready to listen to our demands, so we have no other choice but to go on strike," stated Noida cabs association president Yogesh Verma.