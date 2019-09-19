Delhi Transport Strike Updates: Protesters force passengers out of cabs, autos as strike turns violent in some parts, say reports

Delhi Transport Strike LATEST Updates: According to reports, the protest turned unruly in some parts of the national capital with transport workers forcing passengers out of cabs and autos. In Akshardham area, a cab was also vandalised for reportedly ferrying passengers despite the strike call.
Rajendra Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Taxi Union slammed the Centre for the hike in fines under the new Motor Vehicle Amendment, saying "Centre needs to cut back on the new fines since most of the taxi drivers are poor and cannot afford it if fined." He also told CNN News18 that with Ola/Uber coming into the market, the taxi drivers are already affected.
He further added, "Bring back the old fines, these new fines need to go!"
Although office-goers faced difficulties in reaching their workplaces on Thursday morning as several private buses, taxis and autorickshaws remained off the roads after a strike called by the UFTA against the new MV Act provisions, services of Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses remained unaffected.
The protest called by the commercial transport operators is likely to cause a huge inconvenience to commuters. Many reports also said that several schools in the Delhi-NCR region will remain shut due to the unavailability of buses on Thursday.
Transport associations in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the steep hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act.
Thirty-four associations of autos, taxis, private school buses, maxi cabs, OLA and Uber cabs, cluster buses under STA, Gramin Seva and large commercial vehicles have called for a strike on Thursday from morning 6 am to 10 pm.
The decision has been taken by the United Front of Transport Associations to highlight issues including hiked penalties, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers.
In a press conference, the Noida Transport United Front also called for a strike on Thursday alongside cab associations, CNG auto associations and bus operators. Around 50,000 transport vehicles are expected to stay off the roads.
"For 19 September all companies have been notified that cab services will be affected. We have listed some demands. The government is not ready to listen to our demands, so we have no other choice but to go on strike," stated Noida cabs association president Yogesh Verma.
Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 17:41:59 IST
Highlights
Protestors stop cabs/auto carrying passengers
Read more here
Delhi Metro and DTC buses service remain unaffected
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:54 (IST)
Strike against heavy challans shows violators were getting away earlier, says ex-cricketer
Former Indian cricketer Bishan Bedi wrote on Twitter that the strike against heavy challans was a sure sign of "violators galore who were getting away with mere rap on knuckles earlier".
16:21 (IST)
13:35 (IST)
Over 40 transport associations, unions take part in transport strike
Over 40 transport associations are protesting and around two lakh vehicles are on strike. "We are not supporting anyone who are causing nuisance on the road," says Rajendra Kapoor, convenor of United Front of Transport Associations
13:32 (IST)
13:23 (IST)
12:58 (IST)
Parents were intimated about school closure through SMSes in view of strikes
Many parents received SMSs from schools intimating them about the closure in view of the day-long strike, reports NDTV.
A message from GD Salwan Public school read: "Dear parent, on account of the strike called by private transporters under the banner of the United Front of Transport Association in Delhi/NCR, the school shall remain closed for the students of classes nursery, KG and 10th on 19/09/2019."
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, and many other schools remain shut and many other schools closed on Thursday in view of the union stikes.
12:55 (IST)
12:45 (IST)
What are some of the new fines under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019?
- Penalty for drunken driving has been increased to 6 months imprisonment and/or Rs 10,000 fine for the first offence; two years imprisonment and/or fine of Rs 15,000 for second offence.
- Penalty for racing and speeding has been increased to imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs 500 for first offence; imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 for second offence.
- Penalty for travelling without ticket has been increased from up to Rs 200 to Rs 500.
- Penalty for unauthorised use of vehicle without licence has been increased from up to Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.
12:36 (IST)
Bring back the old system of fines, says general secretary of Delhi taxi union
12:13 (IST)
11:50 (IST)
Read more here
11:37 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
10:47 (IST)
10:39 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
10:27 (IST)
Several schools in Delhi-NCR region expected to remain shut, say reports
10:20 (IST)
10:16 (IST)
