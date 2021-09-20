With this continuous rainfall in September, Delhi has received 404.7 mm of rain till now.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the national capital and its adjoining areas, including Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, may witness rains on Tuesday (21 September). These areas may also see moderate rainfall until 24 September.

With this continuous rainfall in September, Delhi has received 404.7 mm of rain till now. If the capital receives another 12.7 mm of rain this month, it’ll break the record for September, as per the weather department.

“The record is likely to be broken this week itself because there may be moderate rain in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and there is a possibility of moderate rain on Wednesday as well. This month, Delhi has received a good amount of rain in the last 19 days. Records show it’s been 264 mm more than the monthly average. There are still 10 days left in September,” an IMD official said.

The official also stated that there are possibilities that the rains will break all the records so far in September.

As per the latest stats related to rainfall this year, the IMD chart shows that the National capital has recorded 1170.7 mm of rain. Due to the good amount of monsoon this year in Delhi, it has reported its highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever.

Looking back at its older stats, Delhi received 1,155.6 mm of rain in 1975 and 1190.9 mm in 1964. The highest rainfall ever recorded was in 1,420.3 mm in 1933.

This year, the monsoon in Delhi may return by 29 September as per the weather department. Earlier, it was expected to return before 25 September.

Along with Delhi and its adjoining areas, West Bengal, Jharkhand, South Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana may also receive moderate to heavy rain, the IMD claimed.