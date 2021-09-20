Delhi-NCR expected to witness rains on Tuesday; IMD predicts may break all-time September record of 417.3 mm
With this continuous rainfall in September, Delhi has received 404.7 mm of rain till now.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the national capital and its adjoining areas, including Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, may witness rains on Tuesday (21 September). These areas may also see moderate rainfall until 24 September.
With this continuous rainfall in September, Delhi has received 404.7 mm of rain till now. If the capital receives another 12.7 mm of rain this month, it’ll break the record for September, as per the weather department.
“The record is likely to be broken this week itself because there may be moderate rain in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and there is a possibility of moderate rain on Wednesday as well. This month, Delhi has received a good amount of rain in the last 19 days. Records show it’s been 264 mm more than the monthly average. There are still 10 days left in September,” an IMD official said.
The official also stated that there are possibilities that the rains will break all the records so far in September.
As per the latest stats related to rainfall this year, the IMD chart shows that the National capital has recorded 1170.7 mm of rain. Due to the good amount of monsoon this year in Delhi, it has reported its highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever.
Looking back at its older stats, Delhi received 1,155.6 mm of rain in 1975 and 1190.9 mm in 1964. The highest rainfall ever recorded was in 1,420.3 mm in 1933.
This year, the monsoon in Delhi may return by 29 September as per the weather department. Earlier, it was expected to return before 25 September.
Along with Delhi and its adjoining areas, West Bengal, Jharkhand, South Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana may also receive moderate to heavy rain, the IMD claimed.
also read
Gujarat: Rains lead to closure of 18 roads including two state highways; IMD predicts more showers over next 4 days
An SEOC release said 18 roads, comprising two state highways passing through Amreli and Porbandar districts and 16 panchayat roads in rural areas, were shut on Friday due to water-logging or rain-related damage
Climate change comes to Delhi: 7 'heavy rain' events this monsoon caused 60% rainfall
Normally, Delhi records just one or two such events during the entire season, said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani, adding that the number of 'heavy rain' days this year is very high as compared to previous years
Fresh cyclonic circulation forming over Bay of Bengal; heavy rains likely over east India till Sept 19
The IMD added that intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Gujarat till 16 September and decrease thereafter