Delhi Metro's full Magenta Line to open on 29 May, will be flagged off by Arvind Kejriwal and Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: The portion of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line which will connect Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West will be open for public from 29 May, it was announced on Monday.

The 25.6 kilometers metro corridor will be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on 28 May at 4.30 pm from the Nehru Enclave metro station.

The remaining portion of the line that connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi was made operational in December.

The stretch due to open will have interchange stations at Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas, allowing commuters to change for Blue Line (Noida City Centre/Vaishali-Dwarka Sector 21) and Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli).

"The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the metro... residents of Noida will also get direct connectivity to the domestic terminal of the airport," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The stations on this corridor are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1-IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave.

Of the 25.6 kilometers section, 23 kilometers is underground and the rest is elevated. Only two stations—Sadar Bazar and Shankar Vihar are elevated. The remaining stations are all underground.

"With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 kilometers with 202 stations. After the opening of this section, 88 kilometers of Phase 3 corridor would have been commissioned and another 72 kilometers are in the final stages of completion," DMRC said.