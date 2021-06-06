This comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, extending the lockdown in the National Capital announced various relaxations including permitting shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis

With Delhi Metro services set to resume tomorrow (Monday, 7 June) after being shut for nearly a month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has cautioned passengers to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and to allow extra time for their daily commute.

"Public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID-appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station," the Delhi Metro department tweeted.

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 5, 2021

As per LiveMint, only half of Delhi Metro's trains will be inducted into service at a frequency ranging from approximately five to fifteen minutes on different lines when the rapid transport system resumes operation with 50 percent seating capacity in view of improving the COVID-19 situation.

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown, as per the report.

"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions. In view of this stipulation, the capacity utilisation of the system will be around 10 to 15 percent of its total capacity available in normal days," an official told PTI.

As per NDTV, entry to metro stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. Appropriate officials have been issued instructions to maintain law and order outside metro stations during rush hours, the DMRC added.

Speaking to ANI, a Delhi Metro official said, "Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from tomorrow onward. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication." The official added that there would be no change in the existing 20% discount on smart cards.

This comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, while extending the lockdown in the National Capital announced various relaxations including permitting shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis. Government and private offices in the National Capital will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent attendance.

He said the COVID-19 situation has been gradually improving, in view of which the process of unlocking was started last week.

Delhi recorded 414 new cases of COVID-19 , the lowest in over two-and-a-half months, and 60 fatalities on Saturday.

The positivity rate has dipped to 0.53 percent, according to health department data.

The COVID-induced lockdown in Delhi was imposed on 19 April and successively extended by the city government.

Initially, metro services were partial, catering only to people engaged in essential services. However, from 10 May, the service was suspended in view of rising cases amid a second wave of the COVID-19 infection.

With inputs from PTI