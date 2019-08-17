Delhi man commits suicide by jumping in front of train at Tagore Garden metro station; body sent for postmortem

New Delhi: A man committed suicide at the Tagore Garden metro station on Friday by jumping in front of a metro train. The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

"After receiving a PCR call at 11 pm, the Rajouri Garden police reached the metro station and found that a person named Rahul, son of Ravinder Singh, had committed suicide by jumping off in front of a metro train. The man is a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh", an official release said.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.