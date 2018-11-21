Delhi man arrested for masturbating in front of female student on bus; survivor says commuters watched, no one helped

A man was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday on charges of masturbating in front of a girl on a bus. The survivor said that no one on the bus helped her and she had to overpower the culprit alone.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the student was travelling from Kapashera to Vasant Kunj, reported News18. The girl was sitting on the seat reserved for ladies when the man came in front of her and started exposing and fondling himself, after which she started crying for help. With no one coming forward to help her, she beat up the accused herself and informed the police. The police investigation is underway.

This is not a standalone incident. In April, an Uber driver was arrested for allegedly masturbating while ferrying a woman passenger in his cab in Delhi. The accused, identified as Shokeen Khan, was arrested and was found to be having a fake driving license.

A taekwondo instructor was also arrested in April for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of two women in the Vasant Kunj area of south west Delhi.

In February, a Delhi University student lodged a case against a man for allegedly molesting her on board a bus. The student, who recorded the incident on camera, accused the man sitting next to her of masturbating and repeatedly trying to touch her waist.

With inputs from agencies