Malviya Nagar Murder: Accused was girl’s cousin, wanted to marry her

Delhi Police on Friday said the Malviya Nagar murder case was “basically a love angle and denial for marriage”. A 22-year-old Hindi graduate girl was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod at a park by her “mentally disturbed” maternal cousin who wanted to marry her.

The accused was arrested by police minutes after he fled attacking his alleged girlfriend. The crime took place at a park near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood under a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar.

Motive of killing

The police said that the victim (22) and the accused (28) were cousins and “the girl’s family had refused the man for marriage since he was unemployed… Subsequently, she stopped talking to him,” South Delhi DCP Chandan Chowdhary said.

“The man was mentally disturbed… and, therefore, committed this crime today… He worked as a delivery boy and knew where the girl was taking coaching from. The accused has been identified as Irfan,” the South Delhi DCP said.

#WATCH | Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South Delhi, says, “The entire issue basically has a love angle & denial for marriage. The victim (22 years old) & the accused (28 years old) are cousins. The deceased’s family had refused the boy for marriage since he was… pic.twitter.com/ARcIzIKrpG — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

The police officer informed that the girl graduated in Hindi honours from Kamala Nehru College, New Delhi, this year.

She was taking coaching for stenography.

“The man was upset for about two days since the girl and her family denied their marriage,” the police officer said.

“The man was tracking the movement of girl on Friday and stopped her once he reached near her. The man then stopped her and said he wanted to talk to her, but the girl was clueless that she would be murdered,” the cop said.

Police said both the man and girl are from Uttar Pradesh. The man belongs from Auraiya in UP, while the girl and her family have been staying in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar for the last 30 years.

The victim had an external injury mark and when the cops reached the spot, they saw blood oozing out of her head as she laid lifeless on the bench at the park. The girl's body was then taken into custody of the police.

The iron rod, which was used to attack the girl, has been also recovered from the crime spot, the police informed.

