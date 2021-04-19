Delhi COVID lockdown: What’s allowed and what isn't; see full list here

This sudden measure was taken to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 after the city recorded over 25,000 cases on Sunday. The lockdown will remain in effect till 5 am on 26 April

As Delhi recorded a massive rise in coronavirus numbers, the state government today (Monday, 19 April) announced a lockdown till 26 April in the National Capital.

This sudden measure was taken to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 after the city recorded over 25,000 cases on Sunday. The lockdown will take effect from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on 26 April.

दिल्ली के सभी नागरिकों से मेरी अपील है कि इस लॉकडाउन का पूरे अनुशासन के साथ पालन करें, ये फ़ैसला हमने आप लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए ही लिया है। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि पिछली हर बार की तरह इस बार भी आप मेरा साथ ज़रुर देंगे। हम मिलकर इस स्थिति का मुकाबला करेंगे और ज़रुर जीतेंगे। pic.twitter.com/J6cBYkg0bz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

Amid the rise in cases, Delhi is reeling under an acute shortage of beds and oxygen. "We are going to impose a lockdown for six days. For the next six days from 10 pm tonight, we will have a lockdown. Please do not step out during the lockdown," said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "ICU beds are almost full in Delhi. Medicines are under severe shortage; especially remdesivir. We have requested the Centre to augment oxygen," he added.

Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal has announced a week-long lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight (April 19) to 6 am next Monday (April 26) following a sharp surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.OK pic.twitter.com/vocwKchAFj — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 19, 2021

The Delhi government has issued strict guidelines for the coming week.

Here is the list of what's restricted and what's exempted during the lockdown:

Things that are allowed:

- Officers of Government of India can continue to work and travel as per the guidelines only on producing valid ID cards.

- Medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical and others can continue to work and travel.

- Pregnant women and patients will be allowed medical/health services along with an attendant.

- Members of all courts of Delhi will be allowed to function on the production of valid I card/service ID card/photo entry passes/permission letters issued by the court administration.

- People will be allowed to visit hospitals or centres for COVID-19 testing or vaccination.

- People coming to airports/railway stations/ISBTs will be allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

- Electronic and print media personnel.

- There will also be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state transport of goods.

What is restricted:

- Religious places will be open, but no visitors will be allowed.

- All social/political/religious/entertainment/sports /festival related and other gatherings shall be prohibited.

- Stadiums shall be permitted to open for organising national/international sports events without spectators.

- Private offices, shops, shopping centers, malls, weekly markets, educational and coaching institutes, cinema and theatres, restaurant and bars, public parks and gardens, beauty parlors, swimming pools will remain closed.