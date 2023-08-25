Delhi LG holds high level meeting to review G20 preparedness

Delhi LG VK Saxena held a high-level meeting to review the ongoing preparations ahead of the G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital from 9 to 10 September.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the next seven days are crucial to finish all the envisaged projects.

“Saxena made it clear that the G20 Summit had presented the city with an opportunity to create permanent assets for people and the final shape should be given to each aspect of the projects, be it the installation of statues, sculptures, artifacts fountains, lighting, flowers pots etc. expeditiously so that everything should be fully tested, functional and operational,” an official press release read.

All government hospitals have been fully equipped and prepared for the event of any medical emergency. There are 80 teams of doctors and trained medical personnel with three teams in each hospital.

Meanwhile, over 70 advanced and another 60 well-equipped ambulances would be deployed during the two days of the summit.

All stakeholders have been instructed to put in place the road and street signage by next week.

“Work has already commenced for installation of G-20 logos and flags of all participating countries on different streets and roads beginning from Palam Technical Area where the delegates would arrive to hotels and the summit venue,” the press release added.

Earlier today, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for residents to follow on the days of the key G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital in September.

The police have advised people to to use the metro for commuting during the two days of the G20 Summit since bus movement will be restricted in Lutyens’ Delhi where the venues of the summit are located.

The restrictions will be put into place on the night of September 7 and will be in force till September 10.