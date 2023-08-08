Delhi LG grants sanction for prosecution of two men for 'Khalistan Zindabad' graffiti

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accorded sanction for the prosecution of two persons accused of drawing anti-national slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad” allegedly at the behest of banned outfit — Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) — early this year, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Vikram Singh and Balram Singh were arrested by Delhi Police for drawing multiple pro-Khalistani graffiti in areas of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and other adjoining parts of Western Delhi on January 19, they said.

During the investigation, the accused disclosed that they indulged in such activities on the instruction of fugitive secessionist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the SFJ, the officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, they said.

The case was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for the commission of an offence under sections 153B and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 153B of IPC deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integrity and social and religious harmony.

The officials said during investigations, the Delhi Police seized USB pen drives containing CCTV footage, proof of payments and the location of mobile phones of the accused in the area where graffiti was drawn.

Investigations also revealed that a video was circulated on social media platforms wherein Pannu was advocating and encouraging secession through such graffiti and conspiring to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, they said.