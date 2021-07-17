Delhi ITI Admission 2021: Registration begins at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in; check important dates here

Delhi ITI Admission 2021 application process has been started by the Department of Training and Technical Education. Candidates can apply for ITI courses till 8 August

The Department of Training and Technical Education in Delhi has started the online registration for Delhi ITI Admission 2021. Candidates who wish to apply for full-time certificate courses can visit the official website at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

The certificate courses for Delhi ITI admissions are under National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) in Delhi government Industrial Training Institutes.

Follow these steps to apply for Delhi ITI admissions 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for candidate registration that appears on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates are required to fill the registration form correctly

Step 4: Upload photo and pay fees online

Step 5: Hit on submit and complete the registration process

After submission of all documents, the concerned department will release the merit list of the candidates who will be called for counselling and document verification.

Required documents include a scanned photograph of the applicant, Class 8 certificate, Class 10 certificate, caste certificate, persons with disabilities (PWD) certificate and other relevant papers needed for the application.

Check prospectus 2021 here: itidelhiadmissions.nic.in/webinfo/File/GetFile?FileId=2&LangId=P

Important dates for Delhi ITI Admission 2021:

- Registration started on 15 July

- Registration to close on 8 August

- Last date of document verification will be 13 August

- Last date of choice filling is 15 August

- Rank display will be released on 23 August

Admission Fees: Candidates applying for Delhi ITI Admission 2021 will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee at the time of registration. Also, the online payment by the applicant should be made through credit card, debit card or internet banking.