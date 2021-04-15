Delhi imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID-19 cases; here's what’s allowed and what isn't

People who are getting married in this period will be issued special passes. Such passes will also be available for people heading to airports, railway stations, and other such important areas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a weekend curfew amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Declaring the weekend lockdown on Thursday, 15 April, the CM stated, "We need to do something urgently to control the spike in coronavirus cases. For this, we have taken a decision"

Earlier in the day, the CM held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other bureaucrats to discuss the current condition. In a video address shortly after the meeting, Kejriwal shared details related to the weekend curfew.

He announced that only essential services will be allowed during the weekend. People who are getting married in this period will be issued special passes. Such passes will also be available for people heading to airports, railway stations, and other such important areas.

तेज़ी से फैलती कोरोना संक्रमण की इस नई लहर और दिल्ली में इसकी वर्तमान स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/RB21CQ0jJM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2021

Here’s what is NOT allowed during the weekend curfew:

All gyms, swimming pools, malls, and auditoriums will be closed till further orders No dine-in at restaurants allowed Only one weekly market per day allowed in one zone in open areas Cinema halls to operate at 30 percent capacity

Here’s what is allowed

Limited number of people can attend marriages with special passes Food takeaways Essential services Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar will remain open on weekdays. Public spaces such as parks and tourist spots, including Qutub Minar and India Gate, will remain open

The chief minister also assured that there are adequate beds available in Delhi hospitals. He appealed to people not to panic and assured them that they will surely get treatment in one hospital or another.

The state has currently 50,736 active coronavirus cases. So far 11,540 people have lost their lives to the virus in Delhi, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.